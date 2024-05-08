The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Michael Buccela is the co-founder and CEO of NeoClassic, a crypto investment firm. He is a board member of TeraWolf and was a general partner at BlockTower Capital for nearly six years. He also worked at Goldman Sachs for nearly a decade.

