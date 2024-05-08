The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Mara Schmiedt

CEO, Alluvial

Mara Schmiedt is the CEO of Alluvial, where she leads initiatives in developing innovative blockchain solutions. She was previously the head of sales at Coinbase Cloud, as a result of its acquisition of Bison Trails. Prior to that, she worked at ConsenSys.

