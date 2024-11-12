Bill Barhydt

Founder & CEO, Abra

Bill Barhydt has been an entrepreneur and pioneer in Internet technologies for 30 years. Bill is the founder and CEO of Abra, a leading investment platform for high net worth investors and institutions including trading, custody, high yield interest accounts, borrowing and lending. Before starting Abra, Bill spent 15 years working on mobile money and financial inclusion projects throughout the world and consulted to many governments, aid agencies and telecoms on mobile banking deployments. Bill started Boom Financial (Digicel) to bring mobile banking and microfinance to every corner of the world, which led Bill to Bitcoin in 2011. Bill started his career working in R&D at the CIA and NASA and also spent several years working at Goldman Sachs in bond trading and Fixed Income markets. As an early team member of Netscape, Bill was involved in building core infrastructure that helped grow the consumer Internet we all know and use everyday.