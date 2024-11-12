Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,747.00 1.20%
ETHUSD
3,180.36 2.06%
SOLUSD
240.21 2.43%
PYTHUSD
0.41740 -1.32%
LINKUSD
15.49 9.57%
Connect with Edan Yago

More People

Stan Miroshnik

Founder and Managing Partner, TenSquared

Luigi DeMeo

COO, Ava Labs

Edan Yago

CEO & Co-Founder, BitcoinOS

Edan Yago is CEO and Co-founder of BitcoinOS, the smart contract operating system for Bitcoin. He is also an early core contributor to Sovryn, a decentralized Layer 2 Bitcoin trading and lending and asset management platform. Earlier in his career, Yago founded several other companies in the Bitcoin and crypto space, including CementDAO and Epiphyte, which provided global remittance services. As an anti-finance financier and radical optimist, he is a passionate advocate for the mass adoption of open, borderless and incorruptible finance. Yago is a believer in both the reliable permanence of Bitcoin and the decentralized innovation of crypto. As such, he’s made it his mission to marry the best of both worlds together, bringing unity back to the blockchain

Upcoming Events

Edan Yago IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights