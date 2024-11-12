Edan Yago

CEO & Co-Founder, BitcoinOS

Edan Yago is CEO and Co-founder of BitcoinOS, the smart contract operating system for Bitcoin. He is also an early core contributor to Sovryn, a decentralized Layer 2 Bitcoin trading and lending and asset management platform. Earlier in his career, Yago founded several other companies in the Bitcoin and crypto space, including CementDAO and Epiphyte, which provided global remittance services. As an anti-finance financier and radical optimist, he is a passionate advocate for the mass adoption of open, borderless and incorruptible finance. Yago is a believer in both the reliable permanence of Bitcoin and the decentralized innovation of crypto. As such, he’s made it his mission to marry the best of both worlds together, bringing unity back to the blockchain