The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$62,160.50 0.10%
ETHUSD
$2,995.07 0.09%
LTCUSD
$81.62 0.07%
SOLUSD
$144.02 0.07%
Connect with Jean-Marie Mognetti

More People

Michael Buccela

Board Member, TeraWulf

Bartosz Lipinski

CEO , Cube.Exchange

Jean-Marie Mognetti

CEO & Co-Founder, CoinShares

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-founder of CoinShares, the European leading investment company specializing in digital assets, has been a pivotal figure in the crypto industry since 2014. Holding a Master’s degree from Sir John Cass Business School in Mathematical Trading and Finance, he boasts extensive experience as a commodity trader specializing in quantitative analysis and risk management. Prior to CoinShares, Jean-Marie honed his expertise at Hermes Commodities Fund Managers, where he managed trading programs with a focus on macroeconomic commodities, including cryptocurrencies. Under his leadership, CoinShares has emerged as a leading force in the alternative digital asset management space in Europe.

Upcoming Events

Jean-Marie Mognetti IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights