Dante Disparte is the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle, a global fintech firm that is known for its involvement in the development of stablecoins, specifically USD Coin (USDC). At Circle, Disparte is responsible for overseeing public policy and communications, focusing on ensuring the firm aligns with regulatory standards and effectively communicates its business model and objectives to various stakeholders.

Before joining Circle, Disparte had a diverse career that included roles in risk management and advisory capacities. His professional experience spans across different sectors, including financial services, insurance, and technology, where he has applied his skills in strategic planning and governance. In addition to his corporate roles, Disparte has contributed to policy discussions in the digital asset space, often engaging with regulatory bodies and industry groups to promote the responsible integration of digital currencies into the broader financial system.

Disparte's academic background includes studies in international business and finance, which have provided him with a foundational understanding of global markets and economic systems. His work often emphasizes the intersection of innovation and regulation, advocating for balanced approaches that support technological advancement while addressing potential risks associated with digital assets.