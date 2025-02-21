Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
78,928.09 0.15%
ETHUSD
1,570.86 -0.66%
SOLUSD
107.39 0.56%
PYTHUSD
0.12160 4.97%
LINKUSD
11.54 1.50%
Connect with Devin Finzer

More People

Inal Kardan

Partner, TON Ventures

David Pakman

Managing Partner, CoinFund

Devin Finzer

Co-Founder and CEO, OpenSea

Devin Finzer is the co-founder and CEO of OpenSea, a prominent marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Under his leadership, OpenSea has become a significant player in the NFT space, navigating various challenges including interactions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the classification of NFTs as securities.

In 2017, Finzer co-founded OpenSea with Alex Atallah, aiming to create a decentralized platform for the purchase, sale, and trading of NFTs. OpenSea has since become a significant player in the NFT ecosystem, facilitating transactions for a wide range of digital assets, including art, collectibles, and virtual goods. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports a variety of token standards, bolstering the accessibility and liquidity of NFTs.

Finzer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Brown University. Before entering the digital asset space, he accumulated experience in software engineering and entrepreneurship. He previously worked at Pinterest as a software engineer and founded a company called Claimdog, which was acquired by Credit Karma.

More News

See More Related News
websights