Devin Finzer is the co-founder and CEO of OpenSea, a prominent marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Under his leadership, OpenSea has become a significant player in the NFT space, navigating various challenges including interactions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the classification of NFTs as securities.

In 2017, Finzer co-founded OpenSea with Alex Atallah, aiming to create a decentralized platform for the purchase, sale, and trading of NFTs. OpenSea has since become a significant player in the NFT ecosystem, facilitating transactions for a wide range of digital assets, including art, collectibles, and virtual goods. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports a variety of token standards, bolstering the accessibility and liquidity of NFTs.

Finzer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Brown University. Before entering the digital asset space, he accumulated experience in software engineering and entrepreneurship. He previously worked at Pinterest as a software engineer and founded a company called Claimdog, which was acquired by Credit Karma.