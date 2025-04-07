Michael Saylor is the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy, a company that has become one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. He became a prominent advocate for Bitcoin after Strategy (then known as MicroStrategy) began purchasing the cryptocurrency in 2020, using it as a primary treasury reserve asset. Saylor's firm continues to acquire Bitcoin.

Strategy is currently executing its plan to raise $42 billion to be used to buy more Bitcoin. It owns more than 500,000 BTC.

Saylor is known as a Bitcoin maximalist and has been vocal about Bitcoin's superiority as a digital asset and a hedge against inflation. He has also proposed creating universal standards for digital assets to strengthen the U.S. dollar's position as the world's reserve currency.

Saylor holds an S.B. in Aeronautics and Astronautics and an S.B. in Science, Technology, and Society from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). His background in technology and business has informed his approach to the integration of digital assets into corporate strategy and finance.