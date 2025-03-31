<p>Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) acquired an additional 22,048 BTC for approximately $1.92 billion at an average price of $86,969 per bitcoin between March 24 and March 30, according to an <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1050446/000095017025047219/mstr-20250331.htm">8-K filing</a> with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>Strategy now holds a total of 528,185 BTC — worth over $43 billion — bought at an average price of $67,458 per bitcoin for a total cost of around $35.63 billion, including fees and expenses, <a href="https://x.com/saylor/status/1906678678714556632">according to</a> the company's co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor. That's the equivalent of more than 2.5% of bitcoin's total 21 million supply.</p>\r\n<p>The latest acquisitions were made using proceeds from the sale of its class A common stock, MSTR, and perpetual strike preferred stock, STRK. Last week, Strategy sold 3,645,528 MSTR shares for approximately $1.2 billion. As of March 30, $2.37 billion worth of MSTR shares remain available for issuance and sale under that program, the firm said. Strategy also sold 213,807 STRK shares for approximately $18.52 million last week, with approximately $20.97 billion worth of STRK shares remaining available for issuance and sale under that program.</p>\r\n<p>Strategy's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345431/strategy-21-billion-raise-bitcoin">STRK</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347498/strategy-bitcoin-strf">STRF</a> perpetual preferred stocks are in addition to the firm's initial "21/21 plan," which targets a total capital raise of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/323817/microstrategy-announces-plan-to-raise-42-billion-to-buy-more-bitcoin">$42 billion</a> in equity offerings and fixed-income securities for bitcoin acquisitions. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="Strategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Following Strategy's strategy</h2>\r\n<p>Strategy previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347684/michael-saylor-strategy-500000-btc">acquired</a> an additional 6,911 BTC for approximately $584.1 million in cash at an average price of $84,529 per bitcoin between March 17 and March 23 — taking its total holdings past the 500,000 BTC milestone.</p>\r\n<p>On Tuesday, video game retailer GameStop, which was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294133/roaring-kitty-returns-putting-meme-stocks-and-memecoins-back-into-focus">at the center</a> of the 2021 WallStreetBets meme stock frenzy, became the latest public company to embark on a Michael Saylor-esque <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348100/gamestop-is-the-latest-to-add-bitcoin-as-a-corporate-treasury-asset">corporate bitcoin acquisition strategy</a>, joining the growing list of firms adding or planning to add the cryptocurrency to their balance sheets. GameStop subsequently announced a proposed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348341/gamestop-follows-strategys-lead-with-bitcoin-acquisition-plan-1-3-billion-note-offering">$1.3 billion</a> private offering of convertible senior notes to begin its new bitcoin acquisition plan.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/corporate-bitcoin-holdings-5m-of-entry-value/embed" title="Corporate Bitcoin Holdings ($5M+ of Value)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Strategy's $75.4 billion market cap trades at a significant premium to its bitcoin net asset value, with some investors airing reservations about the firm's premium to NAV valuation and its increasingly numerous bitcoin acquisition programs in general.</p>\r\n<p>However, analysts at research and brokerage firm Bernstein argue that with debt under 13% and no payments due until 2028, the firm's leverage remains manageable. Last week, the same analysts <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348250/strategy-bitcoin-holdings-1-million-btc-bernstein">predicted</a> that Strategy's bitcoin holdings could more than double to over 1 million BTC as the foremost cryptocurrency rises toward their estimated $1 million by the end of 2033.</p>\r\n<p>Strategy's class A common stock, MSTR, closed down 10.8% on Friday at $289.41 as hotter inflation data and President Trump's latest tariff announcements again rocked markets ahead of "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348299/tariffs-set-to-liven-up-crypto-markets-again-as-eyes-turn-toward-trumps-liberation-day-k33">Liberation Day</a>" later this week. MSTR is currently down 3.5% in pre-market trading on Monday, per <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-MSTR/">TradingView</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Following a substantial gain of more than 568% for MSTR in 2024, the shine has come off the once favored bitcoin proxy trade, now down 3.6% year-to-date, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/crypto-company-stocks/334736/microstrategy-inc-mstr">Strategy price page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. 