<p>Following in the footsteps of bitcoin treasury company Startegy, beleaguered video game retailer GameStop announced a proposed private offering of $1.3 billion of convertible senior notes to begin its new bitcoin acquisition plan.</p>\r\n<article class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-10" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-none" tabindex="-1">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="f9ee0820-027a-4a00-8de4-754058e8f75f" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p class="" data-start="0" data-end="383">GameStop is offering $1.3 billion in convertible notes — a type of debt that can later be converted into stock — without any interest payments. These notes will be due in 2030 and will only be available to large institutional investors. The company is also giving these investors the option to buy up to an additional $200 million in notes within 13 days of the initial sale.</p>\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="383">As part of its fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Tuesday, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348100/gamestop-is-the-latest-to-add-bitcoin-as-a-corporate-treasury-asset">GameStop said</a> it will update its investment policy to include Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. The company also reported a net income of $131.3 million and $4.75 billion in cash as of Feb. 1.</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">This isn't GameStop's first time experimenting in the crypto world. The company launched an NFT marketplace in 2022 but <span data-v-cb736f2c=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272529/gamestop-axes-nft-marketplace-citing-regulatory-uncertainty" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-v-cb736f2c="">closed it</a></span> in February 2024, citing regulatory uncertainty.</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">After jumping more than 11% in Wednesday's trading session, GameStop's stock fell 5.5% in after-hours trading.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c=""> </p>\r\n<article class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-12" data-scroll-anchor="true">\r\n<div class="text-base my-auto mx-auto py-5 px-6">\r\n<div class="mx-auto flex flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-none" tabindex="-1">\r\n<div class="group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn @xs/thread:px-0 @sm/thread:px-1.5 @md/thread:px-4">\r\n<div class="relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow">\r\n<div class="min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="ecef1809-e297-44d4-b68e-1ec9f730b9d2" data-message-model-slug="gpt-4o">\r\n<div class="flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<h2 data-start="0" data-end="272">'Welcome to Team Bitcoin'</h2>\r\n<p class="" data-start="0" data-end="272">In February, CEO Ryan Cohen hinted at the move by posting a photo with MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</article>\r\n<p>"Welcome to Team Bitcoin," Saylor wrote Tuesday <a href="https://x.com/saylor/status/1904656304200962239">on X</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Strategy's "21/21 plan" targets a total capital raise of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/323817/microstrategy-announces-plan-to-raise-42-billion-to-buy-more-bitcoin" data-v-cb736f2c="">$42 billion</a> in equity offerings and fixed-income securities for bitcoin acquisitions. That company has used proceeds from the sale of its class A common stock, MSTR, as well as new perpetual strike preferred stocks. Strategy now holds a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347684/michael-saylor-strategy-500000-btc">total of 506,137 BTC</a> — worth over $44 billion.</p>\r\n<p>"When MicroStrategy started buying bitcoin in 2020, they had nowhere near that amount of cash," a user pointed out Tuesday on X in a <a href="https://x.com/sha_xbt/status/1904634926441386265">post</a> shared by Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck. "In fact the total amount injected from existing cash in treasury by Microstrategy since 2020 is only about $650M, there rest was all debt funding or ATM sells."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 