Hany Rashwan is the CEO of 21.co, a company at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

Hany Rashwan has built a notable career through his involvement in various technology and finance ventures. Before his current role at 21.co, he co-founded Amun, a fintech startup that simplifies access to crypto assets. His entrepreneurial journey also includes founding Payout, a payments company, and Ribbon, a social commerce platform. Rashwan's academic background includes studying at Columbia University, where he focused on Economics and Political Science. His contributions to the field have been marked by a consistent drive to make financial technologies more accessible and user-friendly. Under his leadership, 21.co continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the blockchain space.