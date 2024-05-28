The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
Live
BTCUSD
$67,539.00 -0.68%
ETHUSD
$3,778.87 -1.68%
LTCUSD
$83.66 0.94%
SOLUSD
$168.99 0.49%
Connect with Hany Rashwan

More People

Mohammad Shaikh

Co-Founder, Aptos

Austin Federa

Head of Strategy, Solana Foundation

Hany Rashwan

Co-Founder & CEO, 21 Shares

Hany Rashwan is the CEO of 21.co, a company at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

Hany Rashwan has built a notable career through his involvement in various technology and finance ventures. Before his current role at 21.co, he co-founded Amun, a fintech startup that simplifies access to crypto assets. His entrepreneurial journey also includes founding Payout, a payments company, and Ribbon, a social commerce platform. Rashwan's academic background includes studying at Columbia University, where he focused on Economics and Political Science. His contributions to the field have been marked by a consistent drive to make financial technologies more accessible and user-friendly. Under his leadership, 21.co continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the blockchain space.

Upcoming Events

Hany Rashwan IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights