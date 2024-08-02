Fred Ehrsam is a co-founder of Paradigm, a crypto-focused venture capital firm, and also played a significant role in co-founding Coinbase, a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

Ehrsam recently announced that he is stepping down as managing partner of Paradigm to focus on other pursuits, although he will continue to be involved with the firm as a general partner. He has expressed interest in investing in and supporting bio research alongside his continued involvement in crypto policy and investments. In January 2024, Ehrsam co-founded Nudge, a startup focused on treating neurological disorders.



Ehrsam's involvement with Coinbase contributed to the platform's mission to create an open financial system for the world by providing an accessible and secure way to buy, sell, and store digital currency. Prior to his work with Coinbase, he was employed at Goldman Sachs as a foreign exchange trader, where he gained experience in financial markets and trading.