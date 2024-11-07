Jake Chervinsky is the Chief Legal Officer at Variant Fund. He has built a career that centers on navigating the complex regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies and digital assets.



Variant Fund is a venture capital investment firm that focuses on crypto. The firm has launched two new funds totaling $450 million, with a $300 million opportunity fund and a $150 million fund aimed at investing in earlier-stage startup projects. Variant's portfolio includes a wide range of companies in the crypto space, such as NFT platforms like Magic Eden, decentralized credit platform Goldfinch, and decentralized exchange Uniswap.

Chervinsky previously served as the Chief Legal Officer at the Blockchain Association, a prominent trade association that represents the interests of the blockchain industry in Washington, D.C. In this role, Chervinsky was involved in advocating for policies that support the growth and development of digital asset technologies while ensuring compliance with existing legal frameworks.

Prior to his involvement with the Blockchain Association, Chervinsky practiced as a litigation attorney, where he gained experience in financial services and securities law. Through his legal expertise, Chervinsky contributes to discussions on regulatory clarity and the legal implications of emerging blockchain technologies, playing a role in shaping the future of the digital asset ecosystem.