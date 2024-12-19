Mo Shaikh is a co-founder of Aptos Labs, a blockchain firm developing the Layer 1 blockchain Aptos. As of December 2024, he stepped down from his role as CEO of Aptos Labs to "start a new chapter," with Avery Ching, the co-founder and CTO, taking over the CEO position.



He has extensive experience in financial services, private equity, and blockchain technology, having previously led blockchain strategic partnerships at Meta for Novi, Facebook’s wallet. Shaikh also co-founded Meridio, a blockchain company backed by ConsenSys.

He has consulted for the World Economic Forum on global blockchain strategies, including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and worked with the Boston Consulting Group on projects involving sovereign wealth funds, energy, and telecom sectors.