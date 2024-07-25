Luke Hoersten is the founder and CEO of Bitnomial, a derivatives exchange specializing in cryptocurrency trading.

Hoersten's background includes significant experience at Allston Trading, where he served as a Managing Partner and Head of Core Technology. His technical expertise and leadership were instrumental in shaping the trading firm's infrastructure and expanding its capabilities in equities and options trading technology.

Under Hoersten's leadership, Bitnomial has achieved significant milestones, including gaining regulatory approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to operate as a futures exchange. This approval allows Bitnomial to offer innovative trading products such as Bitcoin futures and has positioned the company as a prominent player in the crypto derivatives market. Hoersten's vision and strategic direction continue to drive Bitnomial's growth and its mission to enhance market efficiency through advanced derivatives trading solutions​.