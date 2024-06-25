Jack Mallers is an entrepreneur and software developer known for his contributions to the digital asset industry, particularly in the field of cryptocurrency payments. He is the founder and CEO of Zap Solutions, a company that developed the Strike application. Strike is a financial services platform that facilitates low-cost, instant payments using Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, a second-layer scaling solution designed to enable faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions.

Mallers has been involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem for several years, focusing on simplifying user access to Bitcoin payments and improving financial inclusivity through decentralized technologies. His work with Strike has garnered attention for its potential to lower barriers to entry for cryptocurrency usage and to enhance the efficiency of cross-border remittances.

In his role at Zap Solutions, Mallers actively engages with regulatory bodies and financial institutions to foster a compliant and innovative environment for digital asset transactions. His efforts contribute to the broader adoption and integration of Bitcoin as a viable option for everyday financial activities. Mallers is recognized for his emphasis on leveraging the Lightning Network to address scalability challenges within the Bitcoin network, aiming to make Bitcoin more accessible to a global audience.