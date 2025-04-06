Jameson Lopp is the Co-founder & Chief Security Officer of Casa, a company focused on improving user security and privacy in the crypto space. Lopp has been an advocate for enhancing operational security (OPSEC) for crypto holders and has published guides on organized crime related to cryptocurrencies. He is also a strong proponent of privacy as a key aspect of security.

In addition to his work with Casa, Lopp has been involved in discussions and developments related to Bitcoin, advocating for experimentation with sidechains and Layer 2 solutions to foster innovation in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He has emphasized the importance of permissionless innovation and has discussed various sidechain projects and proposals. He engages in public speaking events, contributes to discussions on cryptocurrency forums, and maintains an active online presence where he disseminates information about technological developments and industry trends.



Lopp's insights extend to the challenges and developments in the Bitcoin and Lightning Network ecosystems, where he has addressed issues of custodial versus non-custodial solutions and the complexities of running Bitcoin nodes. He is recognized for his deep understanding of the technical aspects of blockchain technology and his commitment to advancing the space.

Lopp began his career as a software engineer, working with various technology firms before entering the cryptocurrency space. He has contributed significantly to the development and understanding of Bitcoin security protocols. His work primarily involves enhancing the security measures and infrastructure that support the Bitcoin network.