Giacomo Vella

Director, Politecnico di Milano Blockchain & Web3 Observatory

Giacomo Vella is the Director of the Blockchain and Web3 Observatory at the Politecnico di Milano and a post-doctoral researcher at the School of Management, Politecnico di Milano. His research focuses mainly on the application of blockchain technology within organizations. He is also a regular lecturer at the PoliMi Graduate School of Management and teaches in various master’s degree programs on topics such as blockchain technology, web3, and innovation.