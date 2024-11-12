Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Giacomo Vella

Director, Politecnico di Milano Blockchain & Web3 Observatory

Giacomo Vella is the Director of the Blockchain and Web3 Observatory at the Politecnico di Milano and a post-doctoral researcher at the School of Management, Politecnico di Milano. His research focuses mainly on the application of blockchain technology within organizations. He is also a regular lecturer at the PoliMi Graduate School of Management and teaches in various master’s degree programs on topics such as blockchain technology, web3, and innovation.

