Kavita Gupta is the founder and managing partner of Delta Blockchain Fund, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage blockchain investments.

With over 18 years of experience in investment management, Gupta has previously worked with prestigious organizations such as The World Bank and IFC. She is recognized for her role in founding Consensys Ventures and the accelerator Tachyon, where she has invested in pioneering blockchain companies like Polygon, Starkware, Quantstamp, and Sorare​.

Gupta's expertise extends beyond investment; she is a visiting scholar at Stanford University, teaching the "Beyond Bitcoin" class. Additionally, she is an advisor to several initiatives, including the Hus Institute, the UNICEF Giga project, the Katapult investment fund, and the International Emmys. In recognition of her contributions to green and social impact bonds, she received the UN Innovation Award in 2015. Her leadership at Delta Blockchain Fund continues to drive innovation and support for transformative blockchain technologies.