Katie Haun is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who transitioned into the venture capital world, becoming a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. She served as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and co-led the firm's crypto investment arm.

In 2022, she founded her own venture capital firm, Haun Ventures, which focuses on investing in cryptocurrency and web3 projects. Haun Ventures was launched with a significant $1.5 billion fund in early 2022, which is divided into two parts: $500 million for early-stage investments and $1 billion for an "acceleration" fund aimed at later-stage projects.

By mid-2023, the firm had deployed about 40% of its initial capital, backing a range of projects across the crypto ecosystem, including NFT marketplace Zora and blockchain Aptos. The firm has recently raised an additional $1 billion to launch two new crypto-focused funds, which are expected to close by June 2025.

Haun has played a significant role in various crypto investments and has been influential in shaping views on web3. Additionally, she served on Coinbase's board for seven years before announcing her resignation in 2024 to focus more on her venture investing endeavors through Haun Ventures.