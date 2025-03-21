<p style="text-align: left;"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Haun Ventures, founded by Andreessen Horowitz alumna Katie Haun, is raising $1 billion to launch two new crypto-focused funds. <span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">When closed, the raise, according to <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2025/03/21/haun-ventures-two-new-funds-1-billion-crypto-katie-venture-vc/">Fortune</a>, would mark the largest venture financing deal since the beginning of President Trump’s second term</span>. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The funding round is expected to close in June. Haun will split the capital 50/50, investing $500 million in early-stage projects and $500 million in late-stage projects. This is similar to Haun’s founding capital of $1.5 billion, which was raised in 2022 ahead of the crypto market decline. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Haun Ventures was started amid a wave of mega raises by crypto firms, including a record-setting $4.5 billion raise by a16z Crypto, a financial backer of Haun. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This most recent funding round comes amid a thawing of the regulatory freeze around crypto, given Trump’s open support of the industry. On Thursday, Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347324/trump-once-again-vows-to-make-the-us-a-bitcoin-superpower-in-short-address-at-crypto-conference">reiterated</a> his commitment to making the U.S. the crypto capital of the world. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Katie Haun previously served as a Coinbase board member and general partner at a16z. She </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289987/former-a16z-partner-kathryn-haun-to-retire-from-coinbase-board-focus-on-venture-portfolio"><span style="font-weight: 400;">retired</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Coinbase last year. Before that, she was a prosecutor for the Justice Department.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Haun Ventures initially planned to deploy its first $1.5 billion over a two-year period, though it took a more cautious approach following the collapse of FTX in late 2022. By the middle of 2023, the firm was still </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243479/haun-ventures-has-more-than-half-of-the-1-5-billion-it-raised-left-to-deploy"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sitting on about 60%</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of its capital. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Haun’s notable investments include NFT firm Zora and stablecoin protocol Bridge, which </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">Stripe recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/322144/stripe-acquires-stablecoin-platform-bridge-for-1-1-billion-in-cryptos-largest-acquisition-techcrunch" target="_blank" rel="noopener">acquired</a></span> for $1.1 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p><em><strong>Editor's note (March 22, 2025):</strong> Clarifies Katie Haun's role at the DOJ and the funds LPs.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>