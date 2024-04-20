<p>Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Andreesen-Horowitz partner Kathryn Haun has announced her upcoming resignation from Coinbase's board following seven years of service. </p>\r\n<p>In a post on X <a href="https://x.com/katie_haun/status/1781516145474023778">announcing her decision</a>, Haun said Coinbase is "well-positioned to thrive" but given the "remarkable expansion state" of crypto, she was looking to double down on venture investing through her company Haun Ventures. </p>\r\n<p>Haun's praise towards Coinbase was returned by many notable crypto community members and Coinbase staff, including CEO Brian Armstrong, who <a href="https://x.com/brian_armstrong/status/1781527748621844810">called her</a> a "force of nature" who took a chance on Coinbase and helped them to go public. </p>\r\n<p>The resignation will take effect at Coinbase's Annual Meeting of Shareholders expected later this summer. In a filing, the board said it expected to shrink its overall size to seven after losing Haun, one of two women currently serving as board director. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price/embed" title="Coinbase Valuation" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>