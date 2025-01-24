Kain Warwick is the founder of Infinex. The platform aims to provide a user experience similar to centralized exchanges while operating on a decentralized infrastructure. It has raised significant funds through the sale of Patron NFTs, attracting notable investors like Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Aave founder Stani Kulechov.

Warwick is also the founder of Synthetix, a decentralized synthetic asset platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. Synthetix enables users to trade and create synthetic assets that track the value of real-world assets, including currencies, commodities, and indices, without needing direct ownership.

Before founding Synthetix, Warwick was involved in various entrepreneurial ventures, notably the creation of Pouncer, a live auction site. He is also a partner at the crypto venture capital firm Bodhi Ventures.