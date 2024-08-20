Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Shuyao Kong

Co-Founder, MegaETH

Shuyao Kong is a co-founder of MegaETH.

Shuyao Kong is a co-founder of MegaETH, an EVM-compatible blockchain project aiming for high transaction speeds that dubs itself the “first real-time blockchain” and boasts of early financial backing from Vitalik Buterin, Joseph Lubin and others. Before co-founding MegaETH, Shuyao worked in key positions at several blockchain and financial technology companies, including a six-year stint as the global head of business development at Consensys. Her educational background includes studies in economics and finance, including an MBA from Harvard Business School. Shuyao is also known for her advocacy of decentralized finance.

