Roger Ver, often referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus," is a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world. He was an early adopter and promoter of Bitcoin and has been influential in the development and promotion of Bitcoin Cash, a fork of Bitcoin. Ver's involvement in the cryptocurrency space includes investing in several crypto startups, such as BitPay and Kraken. He was also the former CEO of Bitcoin.com, a digital wallet developer.

Ver is a controversial figure due to his strong advocacy for Bitcoin Cash and his legal issues. He renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2014 and became a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis. Recently, he has been under house arrest in Spain, facing extradition to the U.S. on charges of mail fraud, tax evasion, and filing false returns, with allegations of owing approximately $48 million in taxes. His legal troubles and outspoken criticism of the U.S. government's actions have made him a divisive figure within the cryptocurrency community.

