Tom Schmidt is a General Partner at Dragonfly Capital Partners, a prominent venture capital firm focused on the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Before joining Dragonfly, Tom had an extensive career in the tech industry, where he held key positions at various influential companies. He previously worked as a product manager for Facebook and Instagram. Later, he became involved in the blockchain sector, leading product development at 0x, a major decentralized exchange protocol on Ethereum. Additionally, Tom is the founder of Nugget, a platform designed to help users discover products on Amazon. Tom's educational background includes a Master of Science in Computer Science from Stanford University. His experience in both the tech and crypto industries has positioned him as a key player in the venture capital scene, particularly in investments related to Web3 and decentralized technologies.