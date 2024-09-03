Sam Blackshear is the Co-Founder & CTO of Mysten Labs.

Sam Blackshear has a strong technical background in blockchain and software development, which he leverages in his role at Mysten Labs, a company recognized for developing the Sui blockchain and the Move programming language. Blackshear created Move while working as a Principal Engineer at Meta, where he was involved in the Libra/Diem project. His expertise lies in programming languages, which he studied in depth, earning a Ph.D. from the University of Colorado Boulder after completing a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Philosophy from Williams College. His work at Mysten Labs has been instrumental in driving the company’s mission to build the infrastructure for the next generation of blockchain applications.