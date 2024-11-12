Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,763.50 1.24%
ETHUSD
3,172.33 1.96%
SOLUSD
240.11 2.74%
PYTHUSD
0.41710 -1.31%
LINKUSD
15.54 9.97%
Connect with Gracy Chen

More People

Tom Duff Gordon

Vice President of International Policy, Coinbase

Alexis Tabak

US Sales & Business Development, Chorus One

Gracy Chen

CEO, Bitget

Gracy Chen serves as the CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitget. With a decade of experience in business management, marketing, and investment, she was also an early investor in Bitkeep (now Bitget Wallet), a leading decentralized wallet in Asia. A passionate advocate for diversity in the Web3 space, Chen is a delegate at the UN Women CSW conference. Under her leadership, Bitget launched the Blockchain4Her initiative, committing $10 million to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in the blockchain industry. She holds a Bachelor's Degree from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Upcoming Events

Gracy Chen IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights