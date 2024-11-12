Gracy Chen

CEO, Bitget

Gracy Chen serves as the CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitget. With a decade of experience in business management, marketing, and investment, she was also an early investor in Bitkeep (now Bitget Wallet), a leading decentralized wallet in Asia. A passionate advocate for diversity in the Web3 space, Chen is a delegate at the UN Women CSW conference. Under her leadership, Bitget launched the Blockchain4Her initiative, committing $10 million to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in the blockchain industry. She holds a Bachelor's Degree from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).