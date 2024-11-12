Friederike Ernst

Co-Founder, Gnosis

Dr. Friederike Ernst is the co-founder and COO of Gnosis. She co-founded Gnosis in 2017, contributing significantly to its evolution from a decentralized prediction market to a comprehensive ecosystem that includes the Gnosis Chain, Gnosis Safe, and various other projects aimed at improving the usability and scalability of DeFi. Ernst's role at Gnosis involves overseeing operations and guiding the company's strategic direction, ensuring the delivery of secure and efficient blockchain solutions.