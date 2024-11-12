Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,669.00 1.20%
ETHUSD
3,176.47 1.98%
SOLUSD
240.10 2.43%
PYTHUSD
0.41680 -1.38%
LINKUSD
15.49 9.66%
Connect with Himanshu Sahay

More People

Shuyao Kong

Co-Founder, MegaETH

Friederike Ernst

Co-Founder, Gnosis

Himanshu Sahay

Co-Founder & CTO, Arch

Himanshu is the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Arch Lending, a leading crypto-backed loan provider known for its industry-leading security and compliance, exceptional customer service, and automated product experience. Arch specializes in over-collateralized loans to both individuals and institutions, ensuring that customer assets are stored in qualified custody, are not rehypothecated, and remain bankruptcy remote. Arch has recently raised $70M through a first-of-its-kind collateralized loan obligation (CLO) structure for a crypto company, a groundbreaking move in the industry, backed by Galaxy. Himanshu's background in consumer technology includes key roles at Tinder, Bird Rides, and Snapchat. He has also run a venture fund and has invested in several early and growth stage companies and cryptocurrency projects.

Upcoming Events

Himanshu Sahay IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights