Himanshu Sahay

Co-Founder & CTO, Arch

Himanshu is the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Arch Lending, a leading crypto-backed loan provider known for its industry-leading security and compliance, exceptional customer service, and automated product experience. Arch specializes in over-collateralized loans to both individuals and institutions, ensuring that customer assets are stored in qualified custody, are not rehypothecated, and remain bankruptcy remote. Arch has recently raised $70M through a first-of-its-kind collateralized loan obligation (CLO) structure for a crypto company, a groundbreaking move in the industry, backed by Galaxy. Himanshu's background in consumer technology includes key roles at Tinder, Bird Rides, and Snapchat. He has also run a venture fund and has invested in several early and growth stage companies and cryptocurrency projects.