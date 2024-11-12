Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Life-long investor and operator, John Wu is the President of Ava Labs, a software services company behind the blockchain technology platform Avalanche. In his current position, John leads commercial and product teams that develop tools enabling finance, consumer, and gaming sectors to launch applications. John has over 20 years of experience as a fintech executive and technology investor, running Sureview Capital, a global hedge fund backed by the Blackstone Group and managing a global technology portfolio at Kingdon Capital. He began his investment career at Tiger Management. With a BS from Cornell and MBA from Harvard, John's academic endeavors have translated into a lifelong engagement with these institutions through a commitment to education and mentorship; while also supporting students through his family scholarship trust. He serves as an executive fellow at Harvard Business School and sits on various boards at Cornell University. Deeply committed to community service, John is a board member of his YMCA, a non-profit focused on community development, health, and social responsibility.

