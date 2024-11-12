Matthew Graham

Founder & Managing Partner, Ryze Labs

Matthew Graham is the founder and Managing Partner of Ryze Labs, a venture capital firm focused on Web3, cryptocurrency and blockchain sector. Ryze has invested in prominent blockchain projects such as Solana, LayerZero, and Polygon. Graham is recognized for his strategic vision and leadership in advancing the adoption of blockchain technologies in emerging markets. Graham’s work at Ryze Labs continues to drive innovation and support for the global expansion of the blockchain ecosystem​.