Marcus Hughes

VP & Global Head of Regulatory Strategy, Kraken

Marcus Hughes is VP and Global Head of Regulatory Strategy at Kraken and plays a key role in driving business expansion in core markets worldwide. He brings to Kraken over 20 years of commercial, legal, compliance and regulatory expertise, and has a proven track record of scaling regulated businesses across different markets that are on the cutting-edge of their respective industries. Prior to joining Kraken, Marcus was Chief Risk Officer at BitMEX and previously ran Coinbase’s European business as Managing Director and International General Counsel. He also spent almost a decade at Morgan Stanley in a number of senior legal roles.