Evan Owens

Head of Business Development, Kadena

Evan is an experienced entrepreneur, operator, and investor with over 15 years of expertise in business development, sales, and strategic partnerships. As a former startup founder, he has a proven track record of building and scaling businesses across various industries. Evan's involvement in the blockchain space began in 2016 with his early investment in Ethereum, demonstrating his forward-thinking approach to technology and innovation. He's currently Head of Business Development at Kadena, where he's focused on growing the ecosystem. Prior to that he spent a couple of years doing strategic partnerships at Flipside Crypto. In addition to his business pursuits, Evan is an accomplished sailboat captain, having successfully sailed across the Atlantic Ocean.