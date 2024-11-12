Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,850.00 1.44%
ETHUSD
3,180.86 2.29%
SOLUSD
240.54 2.84%
PYTHUSD
0.41810 -1.09%
LINKUSD
15.53 10.11%
Connect with Evan Owens

More People

Frank Chaparro

Director of Special Projects, The Scoop Host, The Block

Simon Harman

Chainflip Labs, CEO

Evan Owens

Head of Business Development, Kadena

Evan is an experienced entrepreneur, operator, and investor with over 15 years of expertise in business development, sales, and strategic partnerships. As a former startup founder, he has a proven track record of building and scaling businesses across various industries. Evan's involvement in the blockchain space began in 2016 with his early investment in Ethereum, demonstrating his forward-thinking approach to technology and innovation. He's currently Head of Business Development at Kadena, where he's focused on growing the ecosystem. Prior to that he spent a couple of years doing strategic partnerships at Flipside Crypto. In addition to his business pursuits, Evan is an accomplished sailboat captain, having successfully sailed across the Atlantic Ocean.

Upcoming Events

Evan Owens IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights