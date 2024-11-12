Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,741.50 1.26%
ETHUSD
3,178.68 2.06%
SOLUSD
240.21 2.45%
PYTHUSD
0.41750 -1.27%
LINKUSD
15.53 9.94%
Connect with John Pennington

More People

Alex Rawitz

Co-Founder, DIMO

Staci Warden

CEO and Board Member, Algorand Foundation

John Pennington

Head of Business Development, JST Digital

John leads business development for JST Digital, focusing on the firm’s market making services, bespoke treasury management solutions and strategic venture investments. After years working in emerging markets arbitrage trading at Macquarie, John decided to pursue his long-standing personal passion for the crypto ecosystem. In 2018 John joined Circle as part of the Circle Trade OTC desk. Prior to JST, John also worked as a venture investor at ZX Ventures and at BlockFi as Director of Strategy.

Upcoming Events

John Pennington IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights