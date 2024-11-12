John Pennington

Head of Business Development, JST Digital

John leads business development for JST Digital, focusing on the firm’s market making services, bespoke treasury management solutions and strategic venture investments. After years working in emerging markets arbitrage trading at Macquarie, John decided to pursue his long-standing personal passion for the crypto ecosystem. In 2018 John joined Circle as part of the Circle Trade OTC desk. Prior to JST, John also worked as a venture investor at ZX Ventures and at BlockFi as Director of Strategy.