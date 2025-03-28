Do Kwon is the co-founder and former CEO of Terraform Labs.

He gained notoriety due to the dramatic collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and its associated token Luna in May 2022, which led to significant financial losses for investors, estimated at around $40 billion. This event triggered legal actions against him, leading to multiple criminal charges in the U.S., including commodities fraud, securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy.

Kwon was extradited from Montenegro to the U.S. recently, where he faces these charges and pleaded not guilty in a New York court. His involvement in the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna has made him a central figure in discussions about the risks associated with algorithmic stablecoins and the regulatory landscape of cryptocurrencies.

Do Kwon is a South Korean entrepreneur and computer scientist known for his involvement in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. He co-founded Terraform Labs, a technology company that focuses on developing decentralized financial infrastructure and applications. The company is primarily recognized for creating the Terra blockchain, a platform designed to support programmable money for the internet and facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps).

Before founding Terraform Labs, Do Kwon worked at Apple and Microsoft, gaining experience in software development and engineering. His academic background includes a degree in Computer Science from Stanford University, which provided a foundation in technology and programming.