David Sacks is the first-ever AI and Crypto Czar for the White House, appointed by President Donald Trump. In his role, Sacks is responsible for guiding policy and legal frameworks for the United States' artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency industries. He is also involved in evaluating the potential creation of a U.S. digital asset reserve.

Sacks has been actively involved in discussions about the government's handling of cryptocurrency holdings and has sold his own cryptocurrency assets to avoid conflicts of interest. Additionally, he is the founder of Craft Ventures, a venture capital firm that retains stakes in crypto startups.

Sacks is known for his involvement in various technology companies and ventures. He was a founding member and COO of PayPal, where he played a significant role in its development and eventual acquisition by eBay. After PayPal, Sacks founded Geni.com, a genealogy website, which later spun off Yammer, an enterprise social network. As the CEO of Yammer, he led the company until its acquisition by Microsoft.

Sacks holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School.