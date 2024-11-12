Martyna Borys-Liszka

PR Director, Serotonin

Martyna is one of the first PR and communications experts specializing in web3 in Europe, with over 7 years of PR experience, including 4 years dedicated exclusively to web3 native brands. She is PR Director at Serotonin, focusing on infrastructure and DeFi. Before joining Serotonin, she led PR strategies for a diverse range of clients at agencies like Hotwire and Edelman, working with well-known tech brands such as HP, Nissan, and Infosys, as well as challenger brands including neo banks and cryptocurrency exchanges. Martyna specializes in helping brands succeed through strong media relations, thought leadership, and strategic brand communication, all integrated within broader marketing and revenue-generating efforts. She was named a PR Week 30 Under 30 and has served as a PR Week Awards Judge in 2021 and 2022.