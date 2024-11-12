Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Mike Cahill is the co-founder and CEO of Douro Labs, a blockchain infrastructure company that contributes to the development and acceleration of the Pyth Network, the largest first party financial oracle network. Prior to this, Mike served as the European Head of Digital Asset Sales for Jump Trading, one of the world’s largest trading firms. Mike has over 15 years of finance experience and began his career at Morgan Stanley in FX institutional sales. He has been featured on Bloomberg TV, Financial Times, WSJ, Fortune, Forbes, Blockworks, Coindesk, Real Vision, podcasts including ‘Unchained’, ‘The Wolf of All Streets’, ‘On the Brink’, ‘FTX Builders and Innovators’, ‘Logan Jastremski’, and is a frequent conference presenter.

