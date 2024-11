Max Boonen

Founder, PV01

Max is the co-founder of PV01. Founded in 2022, the company makes it possible to invest in government bonds directly from stablecoins. As a broker-dealer, PV01 arranges the issuance of digital bonds as tokens on public blockchains. Previously, Max co-founded B2C2, a pioneering firm that became the largest dealer of the digital assets markets. B2C2 was acquired by Japanese banking group SBI in 2020.