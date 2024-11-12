Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Leah Wald is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sol Strategies, a publicly traded holding company committed to the continued development of the Solana blockchain and ecosystem through its private equity and financial markets activities. She is a seasoned entrepreneur specializing in alternative asset management with deep expertise in disruptive technologies. As the Co-Founder and former CEO of Valkyrie Investments, she led the firm in becoming a leading player in the digital asset sector, launching innovative investment vehicles including Bitcoin ETFs and amassing over $1.3B AUM. Valkyrie Funds LLC, the investment advisory business of Valkyrie Investments Inc., was acquired by CoinShares (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; USOTCQX: CNSRF).

