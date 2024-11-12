Kevin Tharayil

Chief of Staff & Head of Special Projects, Celo Foundation

Kevin Tharayil is the Chief of Staff and Head of Special Projects at the Celo Foundation. Kevin’s work to support Celo’s ecosystem of real-world solutions includes stewardship of the Stabila Foundation, a community-funded initiative increasing the adoption and utility of stablecoins on Celo. Kevin was previously Head of Global Alliances and Grants at the Celo Foundation and has expertise in business development, supporting fundraising initiatives for impact initiatives, and driving go-to-market strategies.