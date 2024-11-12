Daniel Wang

Co-Founder & CEO, Aethir

Daniel Wang is the Co-Founder and CEO of Aethir, a leading DePIN and AI-focused GPU-as-a-Service provider, leveraging his extensive 15-year background in gaming, Web3, and blockchain. Known for his strategic vision and scaling expertise, Daniel has held pivotal roles, including Chief Investment Officer at W3GG, where he accelerated Web3 gaming adoption in Southeast Asia, and COO of Riot Games China. As a Venture Partner at Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), he supports emerging blockchain startups. His leadership at Aethir has solidified the company’s position at the forefront of gaming and AI innovation. Based in Singapore, Daniel holds a degree in Economics from Princeton University and continues to shape the future of cloud gaming and Web3.