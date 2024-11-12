Luigi DeMeo

COO, Ava Labs

Luigi D’Onorio DeMeo is the COO at Ava Labs, where he initially led the company’s DeFi and Developer Relations efforts. In his expanded role, Luigi focuses on ensuring the successful execution of Ava Labs’ vision to tokenize the world’s assets. As a recognized thought leader in the crypto space, Luigi is instrumental in shaping the industry's evolution and driving innovative solutions that redefine how value is recognized and exchanged. Luigi began his career in traditional finance, spending six years as an institutional trader at Citigroup, where he specialized in credit and equity products. Following his time at Citigroup, Luigi transitioned to consulting, dedicating two years to valuation and M&A advisory, helping companies navigate complex financial landscapes. In 2018, Luigi founded a venture-backed decentralized application (dapp), deepening his involvement in the crypto space, where he has been active since 2016. His blend of experience in traditional and decentralized finance equips him to bridge the gap between these sectors. Luigi has a B.S. with concentration in Finance and Economics from Seton Hall University.