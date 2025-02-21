Elizabeth Stark is a co-founder and CEO of Lightning Labs, a company focused on developing the Lightning Network, an open protocol layer for scaling blockchain transactions. Lightning Labs plays a critical role in enhancing the scalability and efficiency of Bitcoin transactions, enabling faster and cheaper payments across the network.

Stark's work centers on improving the infrastructure of blockchain technology to support broader adoption and usability. She has a background in law and technology, having previously taught at Stanford and Yale as an academic focused on technology policy and the legal implications of new technologies. Her efforts in the digital asset space are directed towards building decentralized and robust financial systems.

Lightning Labs under Stark's leadership has been instrumental in advancing the implementation of the Lightning Network, contributing to open-source development, and fostering a community around the technology.