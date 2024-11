Paul Faecks

Founder, Plasma

Paul Faecks has a diverse work experience spanning various roles and industries. They served at Deribit Insights from July 2020 to October 2021. Currently, Paul is the CEO and Co-Founder of Alloy, starting in August 2021. In 2024, they founded Bitcoin-focused startup Plasma. Overall, Paul has focused on areas such as operations, marketing, business development, and crypto throughout their career.