Kanav Kariya is the former president of Jump Crypto, a venture firm that is part of Jump Trading Group. He served as president for three years before leaving the role in June 2024. During his tenure, he was involved in overseeing Jump Crypto's strategy in proprietary trading, venture investing, and infrastructure development within the cryptocurrency space.

Prior to becoming president, Kariya worked as Jump Crypto’s Director of Strategic Initiatives for Digital Assets and a quantitative researcher. He played a significant role in the development and strategic initiatives of Jump Crypto, including participating in governance and building on different networks like Solana and projects like Pyth, Oasis, and Wormhole.