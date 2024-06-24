<p>Kanav Kariya, president of the venture firm Jump Crypto, is leaving after three years in his role. He announced the departure on the social media platform X, <a href="https://x.com/KanavKariya/status/1805245324610371761">noting</a> that June 24 was his last day at Jump. </p>\r\n<p>"As for what’s next, I plan to stay engaged with the portfolio companies I’ve been most involved with and hopefully take some time to process the unbelievably eventful few years we’ve had," Kariya said. "It’s also a greatly welcome opportunity for me to catch up on relationships and reading that I had set on the back burner. Barring that, I’m going to attempt to be patient for inspiration to deeply strike until I manically commit myself to the next effort."</p>\r\n<p>Kariya <span class="s1">had previously served as Jump Crypto’s Director of Strategic Initiatives for Digital Assets and a quantitative researcher before becoming president in 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. </span></p>\r\n<p>Last week, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/301113/us-cftc-investigating-trading-firm-jumps-crypto-activity-fortune">launched</a> an investigation into Jump. The probe revolves around the firm's trading, investing, and other crypto involvement, but it is not an indication of wrongdoing. </p>\r\n<div id="G0141FQHQJJ-1719239885.790309-thread-list-Thread_1719240087.319349" class="c-virtual_list__item" tabindex="0" role="listitem" aria-setsize="-1" data-qa="virtual-list-item" data-item-key="1719240087.319349">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__background c-message_kit__message c-message_kit__thread_message" role="presentation" data-qa="message_container" data-qa-unprocessed="false" data-qa-placeholder="false">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__hover" role="document" aria-roledescription="message" data-qa-hover="true">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__actions c-message_kit__actions--default">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__gutter">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" role="presentation" data-qa="message_content">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text">\r\n<div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text">\r\n<div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer">\r\n<div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first">\r\n<div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto">\r\n<div class="p-rich_text_section">The Block reached out to Jump Crypto, a trading firm out of Jump Trading Group, for comment. </div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>