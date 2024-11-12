Ada Vaughan

Senior Director of DeFi, Stellar Development Foundation

Ada Vaughan is Senior Director of DeFi Partnerships at the Stellar Development Foundation. A 3-time startup founder, she is passionate about leveraging emerging tech to foster community engagement and build scalable, sustainable ecosystems that improve financial access globally. At SDF, Ada is focused on growing decentralized finance (DeFi) projects on the Stellar network and supporting developers building with smart contracts on Soroban. She works to accelerate the adoption of DeFi, driving collaboration with key players in the industry to unlock new opportunities for growth.