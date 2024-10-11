Miguel Morel is the co-founder and CEO of Arkham, a company that provides blockchain intelligence and analytics services. The firm focuses on delivering insights into blockchain transactions and cryptocurrency movements, aiding in the transparency and understanding of digital asset flows.

Arkham provides tools for on-chain analysis, enabling researchers and investigators to trace illicit activities, track high-profile wallets, and uncover hidden assets. For instance, Arkham was used by security researcher ZachXBT to link a $1.4 billion hack of the Bybit exchange to the North Korean state-sponsored hacking group Lazarus. Additionally, Arkham's platform has been utilized to identify significant transactions, such as the transfer of 10,000 bitcoin to a Coinbase Prime wallet.

The platform is also known for its Intel Exchange, which allows users to trade on-chain data and information, although this feature has stirred controversy due to privacy concerns.

Before founding Arkham, Morel co-founded Reserve Protocol, a stablecoin designed for use in emerging markets and hyperinflationary economies. Morel also served as Chief Operating Officer at Reserve, overseeing its operational strategies. He has a background in computer science and has worked in various tech startups, specializing in software development and strategic planning.

His work in the cryptocurrency industry is focused on increasing on-chain visibility to help traders and investors discern market activities, aiming to prevent frauds and crises similar to the FTX and Alameda collapse.